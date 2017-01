Waterford police said the subjects pictured above are accused of stealing over $200 in merchandise from an Ulta store at the Waterford Commons.

Police said the incident happened on Jan. 26 around 8:30 p.m. at the store in the Waterford Commons.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects pictured above is asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451.