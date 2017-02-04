Waterford Police Seek Suspect in Wal-Mart Theft | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Waterford Police Seek Suspect in Wal-Mart Theft

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Waterford Police Department
    Waterford police said the suspect pictured above stole a 50-inch V from Wal-Mart Friday afternoon.

    Waterford police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a 50-inch Samsung TV from a local Wal-Mart, police said.

    According to police the theft happened Friday around 2:30 p.m. at the Wal-Mart store on Parkway North and that the TV is valued at $598. Police believe the suspect fled in a red vehicle.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle he drove off in is asked to contact Officer Flanagan at 860-442-9451 or email him at Pflanagan@waterfordct.org.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices