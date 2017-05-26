Watertown Man Accused of Beating Chihuahua to Death: PD

A Watertown man is accused of beating his Chihuahua to death in March, police said.

Carmelo Feliciano faces one felony charge of cruelty to animals after his dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian's office. Police said the dog was already dead by the time it arrived on March 26.

A necropsy conducted found the dog died of blunt force trauma. Rib fractures, external bruising and bruising to an internal organ were also noted, according to police.

Watertown Police said the Chihuahua had been treated of chest bruising, difficulty breathing, eye injuries and hemorrhages over several months before its death.

Feliciano was arrested on Friday and his bond was set at $25,000.