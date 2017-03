A Watertown man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, according to Watertown police.

Charles Faust Sr., 66, who lives in the Oakville section of Watertown, faces two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was arrested Wednesday.

Police said the victim was under 15.

Faust was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned Thursday.