Weather Impacting Travel Across the State

Sunday’s storm is causing some travel issues on the roads and at Bradley International Airport.

Gov. Malloy issued a winter storm update shortly after noon Sunday. While he has not activated the Emergency Operations Center, the governor said the state was monitoring the storm and communicating with local agencies about conditions.

“Travel could become difficult during the afternoon hours. If you must travel, motorists are reminded to take it slow and allow for plenty of braking distance between themselves and the vehicles in front of them,” Malloy said in the update.

Tolland County Dispatch said conditions in that service area were slippery and that emergency crews had responded to several accidents throughout the area, including accidents in Stafford, Marlborough and Coventry.

Air travel was also impacted. According to airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic, approximately 20 percent of departing flights are canceled and 25 percent of arrivals are canceled, as of noon on Sunday. There are also some delays.

Passengers with flights on Sunday or Monday should check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Bradley International Airport is open and snow removal is ongoing.