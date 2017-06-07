West Hartford Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Aldo Elescano (inset) was arrested on drug charges. State police say they found 11.4 grams of cocaine when they pulled Elescano over in Tolland Tuesday.

A West Hartford man was arrested on drug charges after State Police troopers found cocaine in a vehicle a traffic stop in Tolland Tuesday, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police said they pulled over a car that was weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 84 in Tolland around 8:50 p.m. During the traffic stop troopers became suspicious because the driver had multiple cell phones that were ringing or receiving text messages constantly.

A K9 unit was called in and indicated narcotics in the vehicle. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Aldo Elescano, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and several traffic violations.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.



