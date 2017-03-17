West Hartford Might Have to Send ‘Letters of Non-Renewal’ to 230 Teachers

West Hartford might have to send “letters of non-renewal” to 230 non-tenured teachers because of the budget, but school officials said they anticipate rehiring most of the teachers.

Officials from West Hartford Public Schools said they might have to send “letters of non-renewal” to the 230 non-tenured teachers and that it is based on the timing and uncertainty of the state's budget process.

The notices are an administrative requirement to adhere to labor contracts and it is different than laying off teachers, school officials said.

“While West Hartford is facing a significant budget challenge this year and may have to cut some very talented teachers, we anticipate that most of these non-tenured staff would be rehired with contracts before the end of the school year,” a statement from the school department says.

You can find the school district’s budget proposals on the West Hartford Public Schools web site.