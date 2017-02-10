West Hartford Parents Welcome Newborn During Blizzard

While the town of West Hartford faced a heavy snowstorm on Thursday, residents Jessica Hamilton and Cruger Dunn-Flanagan had something else on their minds: their newborn daughter.

Hamilton and Dunn-Flanagan welcomed Charlotte Flanagan into their family on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3:25 p.m. Charlotte embraced her parent’s warmth at Hartford Hospital during the midst of the blizzard.

West Hartford accumulated up to 16 inches of snow—only a few more inches than baby Charlotte herself, who was born at 21 inches and 9 lbs.

“While the snow was billowing and the thunder was crashing, we found the calm in the storm as we welcomed our beautiful daughter Charlotte into our lives,” said Jessica Hamilton.