West Hartford Police Investigate Gunfire on Albany Avenue

West Hartford police are investigating after shots rang out near the Calvary Church on Albany Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said they were called for a report of shots fired in the area of the church, located at 1855 Albany Ave., around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they spotted a number of kids running from the area. Several were stopped for questioning.

According to police, many of the kids came from a house party on the Hartford end of Prospect Avenue.

No shooting victims were found, but police did find evidence that shots were fired. A shooter was not found.

Police have received no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the gunfire. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.