West Hartford police said the suspect pictured above robbed the Shell gas station at 905 Farmington Avenue early Tuesday morning.

West Hartford police are trying to locate a suspect who held a gas station clerk at knifepoint early Tuesday morning.

According to police, shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday a male suspect entered the Shell gas station at 905 Farmington Ave. and held up the clerk at knifepoint. The suspect took off with the cash drawer.

The clerk had bruising on the neck as a result of the incident.

The suspect was wearing a light blue colored hooded jacket in a shiny, lightweight material, black gloves with a white design on the wrists, black pants, black sneakers and a dark ski mask with a white design on it. He was armed with a hunting or long folding knife.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.