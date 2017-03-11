West Hartford, UConn Delay Decision on Campus Sale

The University of Connecticut and Town of West Hartford have agreed to extend the deadline to decide on the sale of the university’s West Hartford campus, according to a letter sent by school officials to the town manager.

In the letter the university agreed to extend the “outside diligence date” from March 13, 2017 to May 1, 2017.

The town requested the extension due to budget concerns and asked that the university give the town time to consider the purchase of property at Trout Brook Road and Asylum Avenue, currently owned by the university. The town is facing significant cuts to state aid and requested a date after the state budget is adopted to better assess their financial status.

UConn granted the extension. University spokesperson Stephanie Reitz released the following statement on the situation.

“UConn is glad that the process is on track and we hope it concludes in a way that's mutually agreeable to the town and university. We've always believed that the town is the best entity to control this large, centrally located piece of property. We will review proposals from other interested buyers if this transaction doesn't work out, but our priority continues to be reaching a successful agreement with the town.”