West Haven Boy to Compete in National Spelling Bee | NBC Connecticut
West Haven Boy to Compete in National Spelling Bee

    A 12-year-old West Haven boy will be competing this week to become the best speller in the country.

    Arin Bhandari, a sixth grader at May V. Carrigan Intermediate School, will be the one competitor from the state in the national spelling bee.

    The bio on the national spelling bee website says Arin enjoys academic challenges, has impeccable grades and is active in the school community, participating in the student council, drama club and the school band.

    He also swims competitively and aspires to attend Harvard or Yale.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

