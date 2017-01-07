A West Haven burglary suspect allegedly tried to elude officers by taking a tip in chilly water Saturday.

Police said early Saturday morning officers on patrol spotted a ladder against Krauszer’s at 544 Derby Avenue. A bag of burglary tools, including an acetylene cutting torch, was found nearby.

According to police the suspect, later identified as James Samperi, 27, of Milford, was hiding behind a tree and fled when police found him.

Samperi reportedly jumped the fence to Maltby Lakes and dove into the water, trying to swim away. Eventually officers spotted him on a small island and called the West Haven Fire Department for help returning him to shore.

Samperi was charged with burglary, possession of burglar tools and interfering with police. He was held on bond.