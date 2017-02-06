West Haven Man Charged with Assaulting, Strangling Woman | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

West Haven Man Charged with Assaulting, Strangling Woman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    West Haven Police Department
    Joseph Angle

    A 21-year-old man from West Haven is accused of assaulting a woman Saturday night, according to police.

    West Haven police said around 11:30 p.m. Saturday they responded to a home on Kenneth Street for reports of a domestic dispute. When they arrived they found a female victim with “extensive” injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

    Police identified the suspect as Joseph Angle. He was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with first-degree assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, and breach of peace. He was held on a $150,000 bond and expected in court Monday.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices