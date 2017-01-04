Westport Man Accused of Sexting Child Had Child Porn: Police

The Westport man accused of sexting with a child from Colorado has been arrested and charged with child pornography, as well as enticing a minor and other charges.

Police said they were alerted to an inappropriate sexting relationship between 47-year-old Paul Jude Letersky, of Westport, and a Colorado child and searched his Riverside Avenue home around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found more than 50 digital images of child pornography.

Officers arrested Letersky at the scene on a first-degree child pornography charge and served a warrant charging him with enticing a minor and risk of injury connected to the original complaint.

He is being held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Court on Jan. 13. It’s not clear from the online docket if he has an attorney.

The Westport Police Detective Youth Division and the Southwest Connecticut Technical Investigation Unit, which includes officers from Weston, New Canaan, Norwalk, Greenwich and Connecticut State Police are investigating.