Snow, Freezing Rain in Parts of CT for Christmas Eve Morning

It's a wet and cold start to Christmas Eve.

Parts of Hartford, Litchfield and Tolland counties may see snow and freezing rain on Saturday morning. These areas could see up to one inch after the snow starts around 8 a.m.

Any snow will quickly transition to rain in the morning hours, and roads should stay wet, not icy.

When the rain departs early in the afternoon, temperatures will rise to about 40 degrees.

Nightly Weather Forecast for December 23

(Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

Most of Connecticut will not have a white Christmas, but at least it will be dry. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with a blend of sunshine and clouds.

After the weekend, the next round of precipitation waits until Tuesday – when, again, it will be rain.

Video Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack on Flight

There are signs of winter, though, as a wintry mix is possible Thursday.