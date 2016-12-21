Wethersfield Teen Has Been Missing Over a Year | NBC Connecticut
Wethersfield Teen Has Been Missing Over a Year

    Wethersfield Police Department
    Eligia Rodriguez

    Wethersfield police are renewing a call for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year.

    Eligia Rodriguez of Tobler Terrace in Wethersfield was last seen in the area of Bronx, NY in May 2015.

    She is described as 5-foot-1, with brown hair and eyes. She has two piercings on her lower lip and may have a tattoo of a purple diamond on one arm and a $ symbol on her left middle finger.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.

    Published at 10:40 AM EST on Dec 21, 2016

