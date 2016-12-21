Wethersfield Teen Has Been Missing Over a Year

Wethersfield police are renewing a call for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year.

Eligia Rodriguez of Tobler Terrace in Wethersfield was last seen in the area of Bronx, NY in May 2015.

She is described as 5-foot-1, with brown hair and eyes. She has two piercings on her lower lip and may have a tattoo of a purple diamond on one arm and a $ symbol on her left middle finger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.