Linda McMahon, former executive who started and helped grow the World Wrestling Entertment in Stamford, is officially confirmed as the new leader of the Small Business Administration.

Now with a local in office, small businesses on the shoreline are hoping she'll have a local impact.

“Bodes well not for small businesses just like ours, but for everybody here in Connecticut,” said Dave Quinn, president of Quinn & Hary Marketing in New London.

Quinn's small business reached a level of success that he can expand into downtown New London. But he said businesses looking to relocate into downtown, urban environments could use guidance with landlocked buildings and permitting, which is something McMahon can take on in her new role.

"Could be some streamlining of regulations that would be helpful to small business,” Quinn said.

Lester Fantauzzi owns Globe Spirit in New London and said he wants McMahon to assess taxes.

“Every time that they're trying to raise taxes on something, they shouldn't do it on the same businesses over and over again,” Fantauzzi said, adding the government keeps upping the tax on liquor and cigarettes, which makes it hard for him to keep prices low for his customers.

Sara Munro, owner of Studio 33 Art and Frame Gallery in New London, would also like to see some tax relief and more small business loans.

“Because we have to provide everything ourselves,” Munro said. “Our own health care insurance, we have to pay unemployment compensation, (workers’) compensation, all of the payroll taxes, and so forth and so on.

Tony Sheridan, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut wrote a statement via email to NBC Connecticut. It said, in part: “It is also good to have someone as head of SBA who understands the unique Connecticut culture... Most of the small businesses want very little from the government. Mostly they want regulations streamlined and predictable. They want their representatives to understand their challenges and to essentially stand back and let them do what they are good at, run their business.”