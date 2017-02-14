Where To Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Connecticut

Whether you prefer a relaxing weekend away at a spa or an exciting fire and ice festival, Connecticut has many options to offer you this February. Here are a few fun ways to spread the Valentine's Day love.

Mashantucket: Foxwoods Resort & Casino presents a Valentine’s celebration on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. “An Evening of Love” will include several R&B musicians, including Monica, Donell Jones, Mario, Soul for Real, and Mario Winans.

Uncasville: Head to The Shops at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to enjoy Valentine’s discounts all day long. The restaurants in the resort, including BALLO Italian Restaurant, Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar, Carlo’s Bakery, Geno’s Pub, Michael Jordan’s Steak House, and others will be offering special deals on their Valentine’s dinners and desserts.

Mystic: The Inn at Mystic is offering a Valentine’s Day Room Package, with rates starting at $189. This deal will give you a romantic overnight stay at the Inn, dinner for two, a bottle of champagne and a box of chocolates.

Goshen: The Sunset Meadow Vineyards will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. For $129.00 per couple, you can enjoy a dinner on the vineyard with music, roses, and chocolate.

Westbrook:Water’s Edge Resort and Spa will offer a special menu and candlelit dinner at Dattilo Fine Italian, available Saturday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Putnam: “Fire & Ice,” the fourth annual Valentine’s Festival, will continue the tradition of ice carvings, fire torches, fire dancing performances, and chocolate sculpting. The largest single ice-block competition in the United States will take place here on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

New Haven: A night of stand-up comedy will be provided at Anthony’s Ocean View on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m, with proceeds benefitting the AIDS Project New Haven. Tickets for “Love Stinks,” a comedy show and dinner, will include an open bar, hors d’ouvres, dinner, a DJ, and Team Green Light Comedy Collective for $75 per person.

Branford: The Legacy Theatre will present “Heart of the Matter: songs and stories of love” on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get tickets to this event now for $20.

Norwich: The Spa at Norwich Inn, partnering with Jonathan Edwards Winery, will offer a Wine Tasting Package perfect for Valentine’s Day weekend. This package includes a tour of the winery, a voucher for One Classic Tasting of 7 Wines at Jonathan Edwards Winery in North Stonington, breakfast in Kensington’s Restaurant, and full use of the spa facilities.

Hartford: Sea Tea Improv will present “Valentine’s Day Special” featuring Romantic Baby at the Sea Tea Improv Studios on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Willimantic: The Leaf and Flour will be taking reservations for their “Sweetheart High Tea” all throughout February. For $28.50 per person, you can treat your significant other to special treats from decadent Red Velvet Cake and Mousseline cream Tart to a savory Bacon and Blue Cheese Quiche.