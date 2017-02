The Wilbur Cross Parkway southbound was closed at exit 59 in New Haven after a serious crash Monday morning.

The Wilbur Cross Parkway (Route 15) southbound has reopened near exit 59 in New Haven after a serious accident, according to state police.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday and the road was closed until shortly before 5:30 a.m. Police said two vehicles were involved.

