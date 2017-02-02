Groundhogs Differ on Early Spring or 6 More Weeks of Winter

The groundhogs have spoken -- well not really -- and there is some dissention in the rodent community on whether we'll have an early spring of six more weeks of winter.

If you cannot wait for spring, you might choose to believe Chuckles, the official state groundhog, who is predicting an early spring.

Chuckles made her prediction this morning at Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester, carrying on the annual tradition. Beardsley Bart agreed with Chuckles.

However, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday. So did Cider the groundhog during a visit to the Children's Museum in West Hartford.

Chuckles Predicts Early Spring

(Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

While the groundhogs are furry and adorable, you can get weather all the time from the NBC Connecticut weather team, on air, online and on our apps.