Willimantic Police Seek Driver Who Hit Pedestrian and Took Off
    Willimantic police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian who was crossing Jackson Street Friday night.

    The male victim was crossing Jackson Street north of the Frog Bridge around 10:25 p.m. when he was hit by a car traveling north on Jackson Street.

    The victim was taken to Windham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Witnesses said the car that hit him was a silver mid-sized sedan, possibly a Honda or Hyundai, with a male driver. The car reportedly drove off, leaving the victim injured in the travel lane.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information on the case is asked to contact Willimantic Police at 860- 465-3135.


