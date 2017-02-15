Willimantic Woman Has Been Missing Since Sunday Night

Police are asking for help to find a Willimantic woman who has been missing since Sunday night.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 45-year-old Maria Bustamante-Fernandez. Police said she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and might be driving a 2004 Honda Accord with Connecticut license plates 688-TKW.

Police said they have no leads on where she is and they are asking anyone with information to call your local police department or the state police as soon as possible.