Wind Damage Cleanup Continues in Woodbridge

At Kevin O’Bryan’s Woodbridge home of 20 years, snow covers the stumps from some of the trees he cut down last summer.

"We actually have a preventative maintenance program as far as the trees are concerned," he explained. "We take them down when they’re too close or they’re leaning toward the house."

O’Bryan is always on the look-out for limbs that could easily break off in high winds.

"We keep the tree cause it’s healthy," he said. "But we don’t want the dead limbs on there, so if you cut those off and they grow over, you know, you keep your trees healthy."

Down the street on Burnt Swamp Road, a utility crew continued repairs on downed power lines a day after winds up to 60 miles per hour tore through town.

"There’s stuff down everywhere," said Keith Bouchard, owner of Arbor One Tree Service in Naugautuck.

Bouchard came to Woodbridge Tuesday looking for business.

"I noticed a lot of damage up in this area and I just wanted to start knocking on some doors and see what we could do," Bouchard said.

He told NBC Connecticut it will take about three hours to clear the logs, branches and twigs from a driveway off of Amity Road.

"The wind just came in pretty hard, 58 miles an hour, and it was pretty noticeable," Bouchard said.

O’Bryan had this advice for other Woobdridge homeowners looking to protect their property.

"You can look at the bottom of the trees and you’ll see where moss is growing or you’ll see a rotten hole in them and those are the ones you need to bring down," he said.

By mid-afternoon, United Illuminating reported that power had been restored to the vast majority of its customers in Woodbridge.