Wind Gusts Cause Extensive Damage in Woodbridge Monday

Woodbridge Fire officials say they responded to more than thirty wind-related incidents in town.

It was a brisk and blustery night after a wildly windy day in Woodbridge Monday and the fire department responded to more than 30 wind-related incidents in town. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“It was very rough. You could see trees swaying," said Kim Goclowski, who lost power for hours.

Trees toppled onto power lines on Beecher Road.

“You could hear it howling," she said of the wind. "The trees swaying was unbelievable".

Hyung and Nathan Paek also found themselves in the dark and they were searching their refrigerator for something for dinner by using a flashlight.

“We’ve had a couple of outages here so we’re kind of prepared for these types of things," Hyung Paek said.

Woodbridge Fire Chief Sean Rowland said up to 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts tore through the town.

“We had wires down, trees down, a tree on top of vehicle that we had to take care of," Rowland said.

A large tree cracked and landed on a home on Old Amity Road where 13-year-old Arianna Gonzales and her family live.

"It fell so we can’t live here for the night," Gonzales said.

They were not hurt and a structural engineer will inspect their home to determine how severely the structure was damaged.

United Illuminating power crews were working for hours to get the electricity restored Monday evening.