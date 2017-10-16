Windows on Multiple Vehicles Smashed in West Haven

Multiple vehicles were damaged, including many with windows smashed, overnight in West Haven.

Police are investigating numerous reports of smashed car windows on Third Avenue, Ruden Street and several other locations. Investigators believe the crimes happened sometime overnight, Sunday into Monday.

Lisa Lemaire, who lives on Zegmont Avenue, said her car has only been vandalized once after living in her home for decades. She was shocked to find her car smashed on Monday morning.

"This shouldn't be happening," Lemaire told NBC Connecticut.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in these areas, or who is a victim of this vandalism, should contact West Haven police.