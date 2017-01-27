Windsor Locks Residents Learn About Casino Proposal

A meeting was held tonight at the Windsor Locks High School to discuss having a Casino in their town. (Published 3 hours ago)

Windsor Locks is one of two towns being considered for a $300 million, 200,000-square-foot casino to rival the new MGM casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts and Native American tribal leaders met with Windsor Locks residents Thursday night to discuss bringing a third Connecticut casino to their town.

“We know those operators well,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council chairman Rodney Butler said of the MGM casino. “It is going to be fantastic, I’m sure, but it is not going to be fantastic for Connecticut.”

Butler, along with Mohegan Tribal Council chairman Kevin Brown, insists that if Connecticut is not willing to compete, it will lose in more ways than one and they pointed to problems that surfaced as neighboring states grew their own gaming.

“We stood flat-footed and we did nothing,” Brown said. “We watched money flow, we watched firsthand our employee base retract by a third and that's what is at stake.”

Windsor Locks residents would argue there is a lot more on the line. While some brought up concerns about crime and accountability, others believe more money would mean more success for their tiny town.

“I don’t know how anyone could turn down a check for $5 million,” one resident said.

Two potential locations are at play in Windsor Locks.

Space at Bradley International Airport had been part of the discussion, but it seems bets are being placed on the Thrall Tobacco Farm site on Route 20.

“Our hope is that you recognize that the good far outweighs the bad,” Brown said. “The bad isn't good for us as businessmen and we will do everything we can to minimize it.”

The other town being considered for the casino is East Windsor.