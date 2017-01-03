Winkler Road in East Windsor Closed After DUI Crash: Police

Winkler Road in East Windsor is expected to be closed for hours Tuesday after a car struck a pole shortly after midnight.

Winkler Road in East Windsor is closed after a driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into a utility pole, according to police.

East Windsor police said that around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Winkler Road. The driver was not injured, but the utility pole snapped and electrical wires and a transformer had come crashing down onto the roadway.

The driver was arrested and charged with DUI, using a cell phone while driving, and failure to drive right, police said.

Eversource reported that the accident knocked out power to seven customers in the area. The company responded to repair the pole.

Winkler Road is closed between Newberry Road and Wells Road and is expected to remain closed for hours.