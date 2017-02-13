Wires Land on School Bus in Wolcott

Wires landed on a bus transporting elementary school students along Spindle Hill Road in Wolcott this morning.

Police said the a transformer blew this morning and wires landed on a bus heading to Wakelee Elementary School.

There were five children on the bus at the time, according to police.

An Eversource crew arrived on the scene and cut power to the lines. They removed the wires from the bus.

Police officers boarded the bus and learned the driver and all of the children were just fine.

The parents of the children were notified as a precaution,

Fluids spilled from the transformer onto the snowbank and road, so Eversource is contacting the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to determine if it is hazardous.