Woman Accused of Pointing Gun at Driver on I-84

State police have arrested a Waterbury woman who is accused of pointing a gun at a driver on Interstate 84 Sunday.

The driver called 911 at 8:07 p.m. Sunday while driving on I-84 East in Middlebury and said a woman pointed a gun at him while he was in heavy traffic, according to state police.

Police stopped the vehicle the suspect was in and detained Francheska Texidor, 20, of Waterbury, and said they found her with a stolen firearm in the car.

She has been charged with first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, stealing a firearm, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving without a license and other charges.

Bond was set at $2,000 and Texidor was released. She is due in court on June 29.



