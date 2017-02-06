A Marlborough woman was arrested after police said she resisted arrest and smashed the windshield of a state police cruiser.

According to police, on Thursday around 9 p.m. they responded to 47 Main Street in Hebron for a report of an unruly female. By the time troopers arrived the suspect, identified as Sara Seagrave, 32, had left and no one on scene wanted to press charges.

Police said that about an hour later Seagrave returned, continued to cause a disturbance and shoved a man, who was not injured. Police took Seagrave into custody and while she was sitting in the cruiser, she kicked the windshield and smashed it.

Seagrave was not injured, police said. She faces charges of simple trespass, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and breach of peace.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.