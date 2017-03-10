Woman Accused of Stabbing Husband in Chest in Hamden | NBC Connecticut
Woman Accused of Stabbing Husband in Chest in Hamden

    Hamden Police

    Hamden police have arrested a woman who is accused of stabbing her husband in the chest during a domestic dispute. 

    Police responded to a home on Newhall Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a domestic dispute and stabbing and found 30-year-old Travis King at the front door. He collapsed and emergency crews started treating him and transported him to Yale-New Haven Hospital. 

    The preliminary police investigation revealed that King’s wife, 30-year-old Sheila Gilbert-King, stabbed him with a knife, according to a news release from police. 

    Officers found her hiding in a closet and brought her to the police department. The couple’s small child was asleep during the incident, police said. 

    Gilbert-King was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor. 

    She is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on March 13.

