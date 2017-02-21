Woman Charged in 2016 Plainfield Crash That Injured Moosup Couple

A Salem woman is accused of driving under the influence and causing a June 2016 head-on crash in Plainfield that sent a Moosup couple to the hospital.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Stephanie Januszewski, of Salem, in connection with a crash in Plainfield on June 6, 2016 that injured a husband and wife, 77-year-old Matti Huhta and 76-year-old Marcia Huhta, of Moosup.

Police said Januszewski was driving a 1998 Honda Civic north in the area of 416 Starkweather Road, crossed the center line and hit the Huhtas’ 2006 Mazda 3 head-on.

Marcia Huhta was driving and Matti Huhta was a passenger, police said. All three people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

After the crash, Marcia Huhta was flown by LifeStar to Rhode Island Hospital and Matti Huhta, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Januszewski, was initially taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich before LifeStar flew her to Hartford Hospital.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Januszewski and she was arrested today at the Plainfield Police Department after turning herself in.

Januszewski has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle.

She was held on a $25,000 cash/surety court-set bond and she is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court today.