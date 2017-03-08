Woman Charged in Connection With Norwich Armed Robbery

Norwich police have arrested a second suspect in connection with an armed robbery in January.

Kim M. Gladue, 42, of Norwich, was arrested and charged with accessory to first degree robbery.

Police allege that Gladue dropped her former boyfriend, Michael Baker, off at Harry’s Market on Bridge Street on Jan. 21 and he then robbed the store.

According to police, officers walked in during the robbery and chased Baker. During that chase, Baker pointed a gun at officers and ignored police commands to drop it, police said. Baker was arrested on Jan. 24.

During the chase, Gladue was found hiding in her vehicle on Church Street nearby. She initially denied any knowledge of the robbery but did admit she dropped Baker off near the market and was waiting for him to return.

Gladue was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.