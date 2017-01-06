Woman Charged in Killingworth Bank Robbery

A West Haven woman has been charged in a Killingworth bank robbery.

Courtney Worthington, 28, of West Haven, is suspected of robbing the TD Bank at 184 Route 81 in Killingworth on Thursday evening.

Police said she was wearing a hoodie, scarf and sunglasses to hide her face and handed a note demanding money to a teller just before 5 p.m. She didn’t show a weapon and got into a dark sedan after getting the money, according to police.

No one was injured.

State police responded to the bank, launched an investigation and found Worthington at the Quality Inn in East Haven, where they took her into custody.

Worthington was charged with robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree and larceny in the sixth degree.

Worthington was held on a $100,000 bond and is due in Superior Court to be arraigned.