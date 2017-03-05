Woman Clings to Hood of Moving Car Over Payment Dispute: PD

A Windsor Locks spa employee tried to stop a customer from leaving without paying by throwing herself on the hood of his car Friday, according to Windsor Locks police.

Police said they responded to the Great Beauty Spa at 5 National Drive after reports that an employee was holding on to the hood of a gray car as it sped out of the parking lot. Officers determined that the employee was trying to stop the car because the driver had received services at the business then left without paying.

Witnesses said the car drove across the parking lot and into another lot with the employee holding on to the hood.

According to police, the driver eventually stopped and removed the woman from his hood, then left.

The driver is described as a male wearing tan pants and a blue short sleeve shirt. The vehicle was a gray Chevy Cruze, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.