Woman Dies in Norwalk House Fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Norwalk Sunday morning and hoarding conditions in the home made it difficult for firefighters to reach her, according to fire officials.

Officials that the fire broke out on Bettswood Road around 7 a.m. Crews had trouble reaching the woman because of "extreme hoarding conditions" in the home. Officials said every room was filled with junk and in some rooms the debris almost reached the ceiling. Firefighters crawled on top of the trash to locate the victim, according to fire officials.

When firefighters found the victim they started CPR and she was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

No one else was inside at the time of the fire. No firefighters reported any injuries.

State Fire Marshalls were called in to help investigate. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.