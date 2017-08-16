Woman Dragged as Suspect Steals Truck in New London: NLFD

A woman was dragged as someone stole her pick-up truck in New London on Wednesday, the fire department said.

The 43-year-old woman was loading a table into the back of her pick-up truck in front of Homegoods on North Frontage Road, New London Fire Battalion Chief Edward Sargent said.

While she was loading her truck, someone got into the driver's seat and took off. The victim was dragged a few feet from the truck and fell, Sargent said.

The woman transported to Lawerence +Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The stolen truck has not been recovered and police are investigating. A search for the suspect is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.