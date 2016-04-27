Woman Falls Through Porch in Taftville

A woman in Taftville was injured when she fell through a porch floor, fire officials said.

Crews were dispatched to Norwich Avenue at 10:40 on Tuesday night after the woman had fallen.

The woman was trapped in the floor of the unstable porch, Taftville Fire Department said. Crews were able to stabilize the porch with struts and wood cribbing on two floors.

The woman was freed when firefighters cut the floor boards around her. She was brought to the hospital.

The Norwich Building Official and Fire Marshals office are investigating.