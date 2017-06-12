A woman who was grazed by a train in Windsor Locks Friday night was arrested after police learned there were warrants for her arrest and she became combative and needed to be restrained, according to police.

Police said they received 911 calls Friday about an Amtrak train stopped at Main Street and the Route 140 Bridge around 6:30 p.m., then more 911 calls came in reporting that a woman who was grazed by a train ran off.

Police found the woman, 30-year-old Kara Murphy, of Springfield, Massachusetts, near Spring Street, and she had minor abrasions, but refused medical treatment.

Then she gave police false names and officers determined that she had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on interfering with police and driving while intoxicated charges, became combative and needed to be restrained, police said.

Amtrak police charged Murphy with third-degree trespass and Windsor Locks police charged her with interfering with police.

Bond was set at $20,000.