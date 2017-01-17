Woman Had Trouble Getting Cash Back Rewards

Kim Tran is a frequent shopper at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

In March 2016, she applied for the store’s My BJ’s Perks Elite credit card, which offers 5 percent cash back on most purchases.

According to the program terms, “Earnings on Eligible Purchases accumulate to your Program balance when you pay for them with your My BJ’s Perks credit card so long as your Account is in Good Standing.”

Those rewards can be used at the register in $20 increments and expire after six months.

Tran said she paid her monthly credit card bill on time, but her earnings were never applied to her account.

She called customer service multiple times, but said no one was able to pinpoint the problem.

In September 2016, Tran’s case was forwarded to the IT department. At that point, some of her rewards were about to expire.

When January 2017 rolled around with no solid answers from BJ’s, Tran asked NBC Connecticut Responds to investigate.

Our consumer team reached out to the company and within a few days, Tran’s account was credited with all the rewards she’d earned since March, totaling $640.

BJ’s did not provide any additional comment on Tran’s case.