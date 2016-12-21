Mom Leaves Children in Car While Trying to Steal From Wal-Mart: Police

A mom left her two children in the car while she allegedly took her infant and tried stealing items from a Wal-Mart in Naugatuck, police said.

On Tuesday, Naugatuck Police got a call about two children being left alone in a car at 4:38 p.m. Police said the two children around 3 and 7 years old.

Temperatures were in the 20s on Tuesday and police said the car was not running, according to the report.

Jennifer Sprague, 32, was located inside the Wal-Mart with her third child, where she was allegedly selecting items and trying to return them fraudulently, police said.

Sprague is charged with risk of injury, leaving a child under the age of 12 unsupervised, reckless endangerment and shoplifting. Her bond was set at $10,000.