Woman Led Officers on Chase After Crashing Into Snowbank, Hit Truck: Police

Police are investigating after a woman who crashed into a snow bank in Southbury fled from police who freed her car, led police on a chase and crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Newtown, according to state police.

A resident officer responded to Southford Road in Southbury at 9:10 p.m. Thursday to help a driver who was stuck in a snow bank, according to state police.

After officers freed the vehicle, the driver, a 42-year-old Danbury woman, sped off, leading police on a chase on Route 67 south, but officers quickly broke it off because a child was in the vehicle and police had identified the driver, according to state police.

Around five minutes later, Southbury officers saw the woman going north on Route 67 and merge onto Interstate 84 east, exit 15, going the wrong way, but she then went back down the ramp and onto I-84 west the correct way, police said.

Police said the woman sped up and hit a Southbury officer’s cruiser. The officer was not injured, police said.

The woman then lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

The woman and child were transported to be evaluated and police are investigating. They said charges are pending.