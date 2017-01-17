Pedestrian Recovering After Being Struck by Car in Hartford | NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Recovering After Being Struck by Car in Hartford

    A pedestrian is recovering with multiple broken bones and a fractured skull after being struck by a car in the North End of Hartford Monday night.

    Police said the 33-year-old woman was hit at the intersection of Garden Street and Mather Street around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a broken femur, broken arm, fractured skull, and possibly broken ribs.

    She is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

    The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kolaiah Davis-Muff, 29, of Hartford, stayed on scene and was cooperative with police. She was charged with having insufficient insurance and operating a motor vehicle registered out of state.

    Published 2 hours ago

