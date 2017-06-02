Woman Smashed Window at Hartford Public Safety Complex: PD

Katherine Alamo-Nieves (inset) is accused of smashing a Teleserve window in the lobby of the Hartford Public Safety Complex.

Hartford police have arrested a woman accused of throwing a rusted brake pedal and injuring two Teleserve officers during an outburst in the lobby of the city’s Public Safety complex.

Police said that on May 27, Katherine Alamo-Nieves, 30, of Rochester, NY, threw items and punched a glass Teleserve window in a “sudden burst of violent rage.” The suspect threw the items so hard it actually broke the thick glass of the window, police said.

Two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, but declined medical treatment. Police said it will take an estimated $2,300 and four to six weeks to fix the glass.

Alamo-Nieves was charged with second-degree threatening, first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and two counts of assault on a police officer.

She was held on a $49,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on July 11.