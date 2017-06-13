Woman Stabbed After Meeting With Online Date in Torrington: PD

A woman was stabbed after meeting up with a man she met online in Torrington, police said.

Police were called at 1:28 a.m. for a stabbing in Torrington on Tuesday.

Officers responded to High Street in the area of Funstone Avenue and transported the woman to Hartford Hospital where she remains in stable condition, Torrington police said.

The woman told police she had arranged a date with a man she met online and met him at 11 Culvert Street.

The man, identified as William Hill, got into a verbal argument with the victim before it got physical, the woman told police.

The 21-year-old stabbed the woman in her abdomen. SHe was able to get away from Hill and run down the street where she called for help.

Hill, of 11 Culvert Street, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence.

His bond was set at $150,000.