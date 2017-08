A woman stabbed another person during a domestic dispute in West Hartford on Monday.

Officers responded to an apartment building on Hillcrest Avenue at 5:52 p.m.

Responding officers found Naomi Williams-Wal and the victim outside their apartment in the common courtyard area of the apartment buildings.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to live.

Williams-Wal was taken into custody and her bond was set at $500,000.