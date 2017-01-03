Woman Warming Hand Towel Starts Fire at Milford Residence | NBC Connecticut
Woman Warming Hand Towel Starts Fire at Milford Residence

    Anthony Fabrizi

    A woman trying to warm a hand towel unintentionally lit the exterior of his Milford home, fire officials said. 

    Milford firefighters were called to Ward Street at 2 p.m. for a small fire on the front wall of the home. 

    The homeowner said she was trying to heat a hand towel in the microwave when she noticed it started to discolor. She removed the towel and placed it outside on her mailbox as a precaution before going inside the house, Milford Fire Rescue said. 

    The towel caught on fire and spread to a wooden decoration mounted on the mailbox, before spreading to the house's siding, firefighters said. 

    A neighbor saw the small blaze and alerted the homeowner. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

