Woman Warming Hand Towel Starts Fire at Milford Residence

A woman trying to warm a hand towel unintentionally lit the exterior of his Milford home, fire officials said.

Milford firefighters were called to Ward Street at 2 p.m. for a small fire on the front wall of the home.

The homeowner said she was trying to heat a hand towel in the microwave when she noticed it started to discolor. She removed the towel and placed it outside on her mailbox as a precaution before going inside the house, Milford Fire Rescue said.

The towel caught on fire and spread to a wooden decoration mounted on the mailbox, before spreading to the house's siding, firefighters said.

A neighbor saw the small blaze and alerted the homeowner.

No injuries were reported.