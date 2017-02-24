Woman in Fatal Litchfield Crash Arrested | NBC Connecticut
Woman in Fatal Litchfield Crash Arrested

    Connecticut State Police

    A Litchfield woman involved in the crash that killed one person and injured five other last year. 

    Elizabeth Waterbury, 57, is accused of operating under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane, tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, manslaughter and assault. 

    Waterbury was arrested on Friday after an investigation found that she had been involved in a fatal collision on Oct. 23, 2016. The collision that happened at the intersection of North Street and Talmadge Lane killed Aislinn Kern, serious injured four people and caused minor injury to one person, police said. 

    Her bond is set at $1,000,000. 

