Women Defrauded UI of Over $4,000: Stratford Police | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Women Defrauded UI of Over $4,000: Stratford Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stratford Police Department
    Kimberly Lawton

    Stratford police have arrested a women accused of defrauding United Illuminating Company for utilities.

    Kimberly Lawton, 43, was charged with third-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and third-degree identity theft.

    According to police, Lawton used fake identities and social security numbers when applying for services from UI, then never paid the company for the services. She stole a total of $4,832, police said.

    Lawton was arrested on Feb. 27 and released on a promise to appear. She is next scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices