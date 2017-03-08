Women Defrauded UI of Over $4,000: Stratford Police

Stratford police have arrested a women accused of defrauding United Illuminating Company for utilities.

Kimberly Lawton, 43, was charged with third-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and third-degree identity theft.

According to police, Lawton used fake identities and social security numbers when applying for services from UI, then never paid the company for the services. She stole a total of $4,832, police said.

Lawton was arrested on Feb. 27 and released on a promise to appear. She is next scheduled to appear in court on March 28.